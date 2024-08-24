Shan Masood loses temper in Pakistan dressing room, furiously argues with head coach Jason Gillespie during 1st BAN Test

Pakistan's decision to play four fast bowlers on a sluggish Rawalpindi track was exposed through the course of Day 3 and 4 of the opening Test match against Bangladesh as the visitors gained control after the hosts declared on scoring 448 for six. Riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's heroics, Bangladesh took a 117-run lead in the first innings, as they were bundled for 565 runs before the final hour in Saturday. Pakistan captain Shan Masood in argument with head coach Jason Gillespie

During Bangladesh's valiant show in the first innings, Pakistan captain Shan Masood was seen left furious as some of the missed chances from the home team, and failing to make crucial breakthroughs as five Bangladesh batters scored at least a half-century with Mushfiqur Rahim converting it into his sixth 150-plus score.

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Masood was seen fuming in the Pakistan dressing room on Day 3 of the first Test match and furiously argued with newly-appointed head coach Jason Gillespie. Masood was seen doing most of the talking, while Gillespie quietly listened to the captain.

Mushfiqur helps Bangladesh take lead against Pakistan

Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for 565 runs in the final session on Day 4 of the first Test match after a brilliant knock of 191 by veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim. The 37-year-old's marathon knock lasted eight hours 42 minutes, after he edged fast bowler Mohammad Ali to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. He stitched a record partnership of 196 runs for the seventh wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored his respective fifty.

Mehidy and Mushfiqur's efforts on Saturday helped Bangladesh amass their highest total against Pakistan, beating the 555 for 6 they scored at Khulna in 2015. The seventh-wicket stand with Mehidy bettered the previous record of 186 set by Warren Lees and Richard Hadlee for New Zealand in Karachi in 1976 - a record against Pakistan in all Test cricket.

Pakistan reduced the first innings gap to 94 runs at the close of Day 4 after Masood and Abdullah Shafique stayed unbeaten in 9 and 12, respectively. Pakistan will resume Day 5 on 23 for one.