‘I’ll give your money back, don’t want to be part of it’: Shane Warne almost quit Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL Season 1

Ever since clinching the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the inaugural edition, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) trophy cabinet has been barren. However, the Sanju Samson-led outfit have a wonderful opportunity to add a second IPL title in their cabinet when they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The architect behind Rajasthan's only IPL glory is late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year due to a heart attack. This season, which has proved to be extraordinary for Rajasthan, has witnessed an outpouring of raw grief, with the team referring Warne as The First Royal.

“Right from the start, this tournament has been for Shane Warne. We need to take one more step for him,” Samson had earlier said.

Also Read | 'When he got out he always used to leave cursing me. I enjoyed it': PAK legend recalls his verbal battles with Gavaskar

However, the legacy of Warne, which Rajasthan look to emulate against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Sunday, almost never happened with the former Aussie cricketer threatening to pull out at the last moment over selection differences with owner Manoj Badale.

As per Warne's autobiography No Spin, the former spinner mentions about an incident involving Badale, who wanted to add a player in Rajasthan's 16-member squad. The discussion regarding the addition of the player, who is not identified in the book, took place after Warne along with the coaches had trimmed the list of 50 players.

After a 10-day long team trials, then uncapped Ravindra Jadeja and Swapnil Asnodkar had impressed the Australian legend, however, Badale pressed on including another uncapped cricketer in the squad, who Warne refers to as Asif.

Badale kept pressing for Asif's inclusion based on his stats, however, Warne was not convinced with the former's performance during the trials. His argument was simple that by including Asif, who failed to make a good impression during the trials, his respect would go for a toss in the dressing room.

Also Read | 'We want more from Virat. Just get away and freshen up the mind': Australia legend joins 'Kohli needs a break' debate

“If I put Asif in that group, they’ll know he’s not good enough and that he’s there because of some hidden favouritism. At that point, I’ll lose them. So if you want Asif in the squad, that’s fine, but I’ll give you your money back – I don’t want to be part of it.'

‘Are you serious?’ asked Manoj (Badale). ‘I’m deadly serious,’ I said. ‘Let me sleep on it.’.”

Badale had to take a step back and he tried to convince Warne to keep Asif present in the dugout wearing the team shirt even if he was not a part of 16.

“‘No, the area is too small for all of us as it is, and, anyway, I don’t want him just sitting there, because again it looks like we’re doing him a favour. So no.’ ‘Okay,’ said Manoj.”

The matter ended and Warne was given the team he wanted as both Badale and the Australia legend earned each other’s respect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON