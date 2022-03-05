Australia, Pakistan players observe minute's silence for Shane Warne, victims of Peshawar mosque attack

Pakistan and Australia players held a minute's silence in Rawalpindi ahead of the second day of the first Test to pay homage to the victims of a mosque bombing in Peshawar that killed over 56 people on Friday and to remember Australia great Shane Warne, who died suddenly later in the day. The players lined up at the stadium before the start of the day's play with the support staff lining up at the boundary.

The suicide bomb attack took place during Friday prayers at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. While the initial death toll was at 30, it has since risen to about 58.

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Australia spin great Warne had died late on Friday of a suspected heart attack.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in the Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March," said Warne's management in a statement.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne represented Australia in 145 Tests - the third most-capped Australia cricketer to have worn the Baggy Green behind Ricky Ponting and Allan Border - and 194 ODI, and finished his career with 1001 wickets. In Tests, with 708 wickets, he is the second-leading wicket-taker of all time behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.