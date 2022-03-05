Shane Warne dies: From flowers to pints of beer, fans bid Australia great goodbye at MCG

A number of fans gathered at the statue of the legendary Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to pay their final respects for the Australia spin great. Warne's death was announced late on Friday by his management, who said that he had succumbed at the age of 52 to a “suspected heart attack”, to widespread shock and disbelief.

Everything from flowers to pints of beer could be seen at the statue as the fans paid their respects.

"I'm not even a massive cricket person," said John Haddad, according to AFP. "But I've met him before and he's not much different in age. It hits home," he added.

Warne had an illustrious 15-year career in international cricket in which he took over 1000 wickets across formats. Since retirement, he had been a regular in the commentary box.

"It was pretty devastating to lose a childhood hero," said Andy Smith, who came to the MCG to pay his last respects.

"Everyone was here as a kid, and watching the cricket shows, especially the lunch break shows, where he would come out and show his bowling technique. It was always amazing to watch," he added.

"He was a hero for a lot of kids I think," he went on to say

Most Australians of a particular age group remember what they were doing during Warne's "Ball of the Century" against Mike Gatting.

"I was in China at the time and watching TV and when they showed that clip," said Chris Morrow.

"Here I was in the middle of Qingdao going 'whoop, whoop, whoop' it was the greatest moment," he added.

He put a few items loved by Warne - a "meat pie from a service station, and a packet of Winfield Blue (cigarettes), and half a dozen VBs (beers)."

