Shane Warne dies: McGrath pens emotional, heartfelt note - 'He lived more in his life than most people would live in 20'

One of the greatest fast bowlers of the world, Glenn McGrath is left 'absolutely devasted' by the tragic death of his long-time former Australian teammate Shane Warne, who passed away at the age of 52 on Friday. Warne and McGrath were pillars of the Australian bowling attack from the early 1990s to 2007. Both were World Cup champions, Ashes winners and even retired from Test cricket together. McGrath paid homage to his 'good friend' with a heartfelt and emotional post on Instagram.

"Just absolutely devastated today. Warnie was larger than life. I thought nothing could ever happen to him. He lived more in his life than most people would live in 20. He was the ultimate competitor. He thought the game was never lost, that he could turn it around and bring us to victory, which he did so many times. I think he lived his life the same way," McGrath wrote.

McGrath and Warne played 104 Tests together and grabbed 1001 wickets, which is the most by a bowling pair for any country, followed by the Sri Lankan pair of Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan (772 wickets in 81 Tests). Of the 104 Tests that McGrath and Warne played together, Australia won 71 of those. McGrath and Warne even retired together, following the fifth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes, in which Australia swept England 5-0. Both were part of Australia's dominance in world cricket, when the ruthless Aussies would register a winning streak of 16 Test matches, twice.

"There seemed to be never a dull moment. He was a great mate and a loving father. He loved his kids so much and my thoughts are with Brooke, Jackson & Summer. My thoughts are also with Keith, Bridgette and Jason. Rest In Peace my good mate, there’ll never again be anyone like you," added McGrath.