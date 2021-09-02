Shane Warne names top 10 fast bowlers of all time; no Indian player on the list

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has named his all-time top-ten pacers in the history of cricket. The former cricketer named some of the legends of the game, but to everyone’s surprise, he didn’t name any fast bowler who had represented India.

In his top-10 list of speedsters, Warne included three Australians - Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, and his former teammate Glenn McGrath. Veteran England pacer and third-highest wicket taker in Tests, James Anderson and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also found a place in the former cricketer’s group of players.

Warne also named recently-retired South African pacer Dale Steyn, although he did not rank the top-ten list in any particular order.

“No particular order my top 10 fast bowlers….. Lillee, Akram, Marshall, McGrath, Ambrose, Steyn, Hadlee, Thommo, Holding, Anderson,” tweeted Warne.

No particular order my top 10 fast bowlers…..



Lillee

Akram

Marshall

McGrath

Ambrose

Steyn

Hadlee

Thommo

Holding

Anderson — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 1, 2021

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen replied to Warne’s tweet, asking him to put the names in order. “I want to see them in order please?” his Tweet read.

I want to see them in order please? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 1, 2021

However, the former Australian cricketer responded - “Go on then. Give me yours in order!”

Go on then. Give me yours in order ! https://t.co/ASdLN75y0q — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 1, 2021

Warne didn’t miss out the legendary bowlers from the Caribbean in Malcolm Marshall, Curtley Ambrose and Michael Holding. They are considered among the fearsome pacers who have ever played for the West Indies.

Marshall had claimed 376 wickets in 81 Test matches while Holding, who was also known as the ‘Rolls Royce’ of pace bowling, picked 249 wickets in 60 Tests. Walsh ended his career with 405 wickets in 98 Tests.

