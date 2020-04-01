Shane Warne picks best India XI he played against: Sourav Ganguly captain & big omissions

cricket

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has picked his all-time India XI and has named Sourav Ganguly as the captain of his side. One of the biggest names to miss out from this side is VVS Laxman, as the right-hander had an awesome record against the Australian - both in India and in Australia. The spin wizard nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career.

Warne picked Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu as the openers of his side. “I had to pick Navjot Singh Sidhu because he was the best player against spin I have ever played against, all the other spinners I have played with, they have also told me that Siddhu was brilliant against them,” Warne said on Instagram LIVE.

There is no Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni in the side as he picked only the players against whom he played during this career. He picked Rahul Dravid as the team’s number 3. “Dravid became a friend over the years, I got to know him during a stint with Rajasthan Royals, he made plenty of hundreds against us. One of the best knocks was when Hampshire was playing against Kent and Rahul made a terrific hundred,” he added.

“Have said so much about Sachin, there is nothing more to say. He was just a great player, he is number 4,” leggie said.

“I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side, that is why VVS Laxman missed out,” he added.

Warne’s greatest Indian XI: Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly (c), Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Nayan Mongia, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath