e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Shane Warne picks best India XI he played against: Sourav Ganguly captain & big omissions

Shane Warne picks best India XI he played against: Sourav Ganguly captain & big omissions

Warne picked the players against whom he played during his Test career and hence, a number of big names miss out.

cricket Updated: Apr 01, 2020 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Shane Warne
File image of Shane Warne(PTI)
         

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has picked his all-time India XI and has named Sourav Ganguly as the captain of his side. One of the biggest names to miss out from this side is VVS Laxman, as the right-hander had an awesome record against the Australian - both in India and in Australia. The spin wizard nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career.

Warne picked Virender Sehwag and Navjot Singh Sidhu as the openers of his side. “I had to pick Navjot Singh Sidhu because he was the best player against spin I have ever played against, all the other spinners I have played with, they have also told me that Siddhu was brilliant against them,” Warne said on Instagram LIVE.

ALSO READ: ‘Had no clue against him’: Yuvraj Singh names bowler against whom he ‘really struggled’

There is no Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni in the side as he picked only the players against whom he played during this career. He picked Rahul Dravid as the team’s number 3. “Dravid became a friend over the years, I got to know him during a stint with Rajasthan Royals, he made plenty of hundreds against us. One of the best knocks was when Hampshire was playing against Kent and Rahul made a terrific hundred,” he added.

“Have said so much about Sachin, there is nothing more to say. He was just a great player, he is number 4,” leggie said.

ALSO READ: The greatest T20I innings ever. Period

“I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side, that is why VVS Laxman missed out,” he added.

Warne’s greatest Indian XI: Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly (c), Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Nayan Mongia, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news