Shane Warne reveals why Cheteshwar Pujara was called ‘Steve’ in Yorkshire

After his defiant knock in the first day at Adelaide, Cheteshwar Pujara credited the time he spent with Yorkshire as according to him, the experience in England made him a more rounded player.

“Playing county cricket has helped me a lot, and playing in England conditions are always challenging and when you come to Australia you know that it is slightly better,” Pujara said.

The Indian was quite a popular character in the Yorkshire dressing room, where he was nicknamed Steve. Former Australian spinner Shane Warne revealed the reason for this rather strange nickname.

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara leaves Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar in his wake post Adelaide ton

Taking to Twitter Warne wrote: Terrific innings from Pujara or “Steve” as the Yorkshire men called him as they couldn’t pronounce his first name Cheteshwar ! Congrats on a great 100

Terrific innings from Pujara or "Steve" as the Yorkshire men called him as they couldn’t pronounce his first name Cheteshwar ! Congrats on a great 💯 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2018

Pujara has had two stints as an overseas player for county side Yorkshire, in 2015 and again during the recent English summer. He has also appeared for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

“It was one of my top innings in Test cricket, I could say top five. I can’t rate whether it was one of the best but the teammates who were appreciating said that this is one of the best,” Pujara said about the innings after the day’s play.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 19:37 IST