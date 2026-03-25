Shane Warne’s bold Rajasthan Royals bet turns golden as miniscule 0.75% stake explodes into INR 460 crore jackpot

Less than a week before the start of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the sale of franchises such as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at record valuations grabbed headlines. Rajasthan, one of the least expensive teams among the original eight franchises, was sold to a US-based consortium led by Kal Somani for USD 1.63 billion (approximately INR 15,290 crore). But beyond the staggering valuation, what truly caught the imagination was the masterstroke investment made by the late Shane Warne. Shane Warne was part of RR in the first four IPL seasons

Warne had retired from international cricket after Australia’s 2006–07 Ashes triumph. Two years later, he returned to the field in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, joining Rajasthan not just as a player but as captain and mentor. The franchise entrusted him with complete control over cricketing operations, a rare move at the time.

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In return, Warne negotiated a unique deal. According to reports, he was paid USD 657,000 and granted a 0.75% ownership stake for every year he played.

“Part of my deal… they asked me to be the captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted… I was the one-stop shop,” Warne had said in an interview with The Herald Sun.

The Australian legend repaid that faith instantly, leading a relatively unheralded squad to a fairytale title win in the inaugural season—arguably one of the greatest triumphs in IPL history.

Warne spent four seasons with Rajasthan, taking his total equity stake to 3%.

At the time of the 2019 interview, the franchise’s valuation was around USD 400 million. Warne had famously remarked: “Three per cent of USD 400 million is all right,” predicting that the value would rise further.

That prediction has aged spectacularly well.

With the latest sale valuing Rajasthan at USD 1.63 billion, Warne’s 3% stake is now worth approximately INR 450–460 crore, an extraordinary return on what was, at the time, a relatively unconventional investment decision.

The transaction, subject to approval by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, will take effect after the 2026 IPL season. The franchise was originally purchased for just USD 67 million in 2008 by Emerging Media, led by Manoj Badale.

More than just a financial windfall, Warne’s investment stands as a testament to his vision, one that continues to benefit his legacy and family even years after his untimely passing in 2022.