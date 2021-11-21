'He should be named captain': Warne suggests new Australian skipper; names 3 wicketkeepers who can replace Tim Paine

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has said that it is time for Australian cricket to move on from Tim Paine and find a new wicketkeeper in Tests, following Paine's resignation as the captain in the longest format.

Paine stepped down from the position after the revelation of a historical sexting scandal between him and an employee of Tasmanian Cricket, dating back to 2017.

Warne, in his column, insisted that there are other wicketkeeper-batters who can take over the mantle from the former Australian Test captain.

“When you take a close look at his position at number seven in the batting order, and the other candidates to play that role, the other standout wicketkeeper/batsmen around the country and the runs they were making, there was a groundswell of people starting to ask if Tim Paine was in fact the best option for the Test team,” Warne wrote in his column for Sunday Guardian.

The former leg-spinner insisted, however, that it would be wrong on people to judge Paine on a past incident, adding that the wicketkeeper-batter should be lauded for steering Australian cricket out of “one of the darkest periods.”

“I really feel for him, what he’s going through, and what his family is going through,”

“Let’s stop the judgement (sic). It’s not our place to do that.”

“He became the leader the team needed and the spokesman for the team

“In my opinion, Tim did a terrific job. He led the team through and then out of one of the darkest periods in Australian cricket.

“Everyone in Australian cricket was able to breathe a sigh of relief. The past was buried and Australia is back to winning World Cups, and being respected through the way Tim conducted himself and the team.”

Paine had taken over the leadership role after the infamous ‘sandpaper gate’ scandal in 2018, which led to the suspension of then-captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Warner further named Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis and Alex Carey among wicketkeeper-batters who can replace Tim Paine in Test XI, and said that Pat Cummins should lead the Australian Test team.

“Tim has thought of the team, been unselfish, by standing down now. But as I’ve said it’s time to move on,” he said

"For me, the time is right to make Pat Cummins captain, something I thought even before the events of Friday unfolded. The poster boy, respected and loved the world over, Pat Cummins should now be named captain, and either Matt Wade, Josh Inglis or Alex Carey should get their chance to come in and play Paine's role in the Test team.