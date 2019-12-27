Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’

cricket

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a leaked video of former captain Wasim Akram in which the latter seemingly talks about the current state of affairs of Pakistan cricket. In the video, Akram takes aim at people who constantly make tall big claims but end up doing nothing for the betterment of sport in the country. Asking for change in mindset of people associated with the game, Akram stated it is necessary to bring about a change in how the game should be run Pakistan.

Akhtar’s shared this video on social media and his post read: “I support the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We need a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar.”

“Woi puraane tareeke (Same old ways)... ragad ke rakh dia hai (it has crushed us). Change karne ke liye thode tareeke badalne padte hain (To bring about a change, new methods should be introduced)... soch badalni padti hai (we have to change our thinking). Kuch naya bhi karlo bhai (try out some new things),” Akram can be heard saying in the video shared by Akhtar.

Akhtar has been vocal about condition of cricket in Pakistan and recently stirred up the hornet’s nest by making striking revelations about treatment of former spinner Danish Kaneria. Akhtar alleged that Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. He also played 18 ODIs. Akhtar made the revelation during a show called “Game on Hai” aired on PTV Sports.

“In my career I fought with two three (in the team) when they started talking on regionalism. Things like ‘who is from Karachi, Punjab or Peshawar’, that used to infuriate. So what if someone is a Hindu, he is doing well for the team.

“They used to say ‘sir ye yaaha se khaana kaise le raha hain’(how is he taking food from this place)?” said the 44-year-old, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs.

“The same Hindu won the Test for us against England. If he is taking a bagful of wickets for Pakistan, he should play. We could not have won the series without Kaneria’s effort. But not many gave him credit for that,” said Akhtar.

Supporting Akhtar’s claims of discrimination against him, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria said he would take the names of the responsible cricketers soon.

“Shoaib has been a legend of the game. His words are also as blunt as his bowling. When I was playing I did not have the courage to speak on these matters but after Shoaib bhai’s comments, I do. He has always supported me and also Inzy bhai (Inzaman-ul-Haq), Mohammad Yusuf and Younis bhai (Younish bhai),” Kaneria told PTI over phone from Karachi.

“Those who did not support me, I will make their names public soon. Having said that, I feel fortunate and honoured that I got to play for Pakistan,” added Kaneria.