Shardul Thakur reveals Rohit Sharma's role in originating famous nickname: 'Tune hi rakha hai...'

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host the Mumbai Indians, which means that quite a few prominent India players will be going up against each other. Among those are former MI captain Rohit Sharma and LSG's Shardul Thakur, both of whom have shared the dressing room with the Indian team and in domestic cricket on a number of occassions. Shardul Thakur revealed that Rohit Sharma is behind his famous "lord" monicker(Hindustan Times)

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Rohit walking up to meet Thakur and LSG mentor Zaheer Khan in which the latter can be heard jokingly referring to himself as "Lord," a word he had been called due to his at times miraculous performances for Team India. "Rohit Sharma comes to the ground to meet just one person," says Thakur in Hindi. "The Lord".

Rohit can then be heard saying: "Khudko the lord bolra hai (He is calling himself the lord". Thakur can then be heard saying "Aur kya? Tune hi rakha hai naam! (Why not, it's you who gave me this name)".

Here is the video posted by MI:

Rohit has not had the best of starts to the season, being dismissed for scores of 13, 8, and 0 so far. Following his dismissal by Mohammed Siraj in the third game, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that the 37-year-old had "average" numbers in IPL and was only part of the lineup because of his past glory. "If your name's not Rohit Sharma, you're probably losing your place in the side at some stage with those numbers," he said on Cricbuzz. Experts like Manoj Tiwary and Virender Sehwag, on the same platform, criticised Rohit as well.

MI batting coach Kieron Pollard, however, has brushed away the criticism. The former all-rounder has stated that Rohit has "earned the right" to not feel any pressure from a dry patch due to the years of success he has enjoyed. "I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game in his own right, and as an individual as well," Pollard said