Shardul Thakur set for Team India return in Test series vs England, Karun Nair likely in 'A' squad: Report

Even as the BCCI works through logistical hurdles to resume IPL 2025, groundwork is quietly underway for India’s next big red-ball challenge, the Test series against England. According to a Cricbuzz report, selectors have almost finalised the India A squad for the shadow tour preceding the England Tests, with Karun Nair among prominent names returning to the squad, while Shardul Thakur is in the fray for a Test return. Vidarbha's Karun Nair celebrates his century during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final (Snehal Sontakke)

Karun Nair, who hasn’t donned the India whites since 2017, could be in line for a long-awaited comeback. If picked for the A squad, and potentially the senior team, it would mark a reward for his standout 2024-25 domestic season with Vidarbha. The 32-year-old, best remembered for his historic triple-century against England in 2016, has been piling on runs in the Ranji Trophy and was a standout figure in Vidarbha's march to the title. He also produced stellar performances for the side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

His selection would signal a remarkable turnaround for a player long believed to have fallen off the selectors' radar.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur could also return to the Test fold, with his last appearance coming in December 2023 during India’s away series in South Africa. The seam-bowling all-rounder is expected to feature in the senior squad directly for the England series, according to the report. Thakur’s experience is also likely to add batting depth to the Indian team, as he was a key contributor for the side during the previous tour to England in 2021.

Team announcement

As per Cricbuzz, the India A team will be announced on May 13, with Abhimanyu Easwaran likely to lead the side. The A squad will face the England Lions in two four-day matches (May 30-June 2 and June 6-9), followed by a third match against the senior India team from June 13-16.

The senior Test squad itself will be picked on May 23, with a new captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement – most likely Shubman Gill.

With the IPL postponed and playoffs structure uncertain, selectors have been asked to prioritise non-IPL players and those from teams likely to be eliminated early. The likes of Tanush Kotian, Akash Deep, Baba Indrajith, and Dhruv Jurel are all expected to be involved at some stage.