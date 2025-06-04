Shashank Singh breaks down in tears after falling agonisingly short of pulling off miracle IPL title win for PBKS vs RCB

It was RCB’s night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans were rewarded for years and years of there-but-not-quite moments as they beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs to seal their first ever IPL title. That margin of victory flatters PBKS a touch, given the match felt done and dusted by the time the final over began, but it also speaks to a phenomenal effort by Shashank Singh, who battled ferociously to score 61*(30) and ensure his team could salvage some pride and take away some confidence from a heartbreaking night. Shashank Singh was left in tears after Punjab Kings failed to chase down 191 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final.(Screengrab)

Shashank’s effort saw him score 22 off the last 4 deliveries of the innings when 29 were required off Josh Hazlewood. While these were futile runs, it was still impressive hitting against a premier fast bowler. Having run out of partners at the other end as he saw wickets tumbling, the effort taxed Shashank, who was spotted by broadcast cameras shattered and in tears after the last ball of the innings. Although he had lofted a beautiful six over extra cover, it wasn’t enough, and the emotions caught up with the PBKS vice-captain.

Amidst all the raucous celebrations from the RCB dugout and their faithful fans in the stands, Shashank had to take a moment to crouch on the pitch as the emotions got to him at the end of a campaign that Punjab will remember fondly, but also in a bittersweet manner as they fell just short at the final hurdle.

Punjab's chase loses steam vs RCB

Chasing 191 in Ahmedabad, Punjab’s innings seemed to be going well at the top as openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya strung together a partnership. However, Priyansh’s wicket, completed as Phil Salt took a wonderful catch at the boundary, opened the window for RCB to fight back. The wickets of Prabhsimran and captain Shreyas Iyer fell in the space of two overs, and a dangerous-looking knock from Josh Inglis was brought to an end by Krunal Pandya a couple of overs after that.

Coming in in the 13th over, Shashank kept PBKS in the hunt, but a struggling Nehal Wadhera at the other end sapped the momentum from the chase. After Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis were dismissed in the same over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB could practically smell the IPL trophy, despite Shashank hitting a couple of mighty sixes against their premier bowler Hazlewood in his penultimate over.

In the end, Shashank didn’t get enough of the strike at the end, as Yash Dayal’s 18th over only went for 5 runs and made RCB firm favourites to win from that point.