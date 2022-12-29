Home / Cricket / Shikha Pandey shares heartfelt tweet as he makes Team India comeback after 14 months for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Shikha Pandey shares heartfelt tweet as he makes Team India comeback after 14 months for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

File image of Shikha Pandey.(AP)
Team India squads for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and tri-series in South Africa was announced on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. It marked the return of Shikha Pandey after more than a year and Pooja Vastrakar to the T20I set-up of Indian team. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are looking to win India Women's first ever T20 World Cup title since the tournament first started in 2009.

After she received the update about her selection, Shikha took to Twitter to acknowledge the support of her well-wishers and fans who stood by her while she wasn't a part of India squad. She also posted a picture of her everybody motivation during the tough phase of her exile from Indian team, which read "Our greatest strength comes from our hardest times. You go".

"I had put this small poster up on my bedroom wall in February as an affirmation.My heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who stood by me this gone year and I am truly humbled by all your wishes. Hard work continues. #Blessed," wrote Shikha.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India will play a tri-series involving West Indies and South Africa. The first match of the tri-series will be played on Thursday, January 19 in Buffalo Park, East London in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will begin on Friday, February 10 with the first match to be played between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka in Newlands, Cape Town. The tournament has been won only by three countries thus far. Australia have clinched the trophy a record five times, while England and West Indies have won it once each. Being World No.1 team currently, Australia women are favourites to win the tournament in its eighth edition.

Story Saved
