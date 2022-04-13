Shikhar Dhawan 24 runs away from leaving behind 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina to script staggering record against MI

With an inconsistent Punjab Kings looking to aim for their third win in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), their star opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will have a personal record in sight as he stands on the verge of surpassing ‘Mr. IPL’ Suresh Raina to script a staggering feat in IPL against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 26 IPL innings against the most successful franchise in the league's history, Dhawan has scored 801 runs at 38.14, laced with five half-centuries. If Dhawan scores 24 runs more on Wednesday, he will surpass former Chennai Super Kings batter Raina to become the leading run-getter against Mumbai Indians. Raina presently stand atop with 824 runs 834 games with seven half-centuries.

Watch: Dhoni's gesture after CSK's Mukesh drops 3 catches takes Twitter by storm

Dhawan, who is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament's history, also stands 89 runs short of becoming the second man to score 6000 runs in IPL after former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who has amassed 6389 runs in 203 innings.

ALSO READ: Aaron Finch picks between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the master of cover drive

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the game, Punjab won two and lost as many in IPL 2022 so far and will be heading into the MI match on the back of a disheartening defeat to Gujarat Titans where Rahul Tewatia smashed two straight sixes against Odean Smith in the final over of the chase.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have incurred one of their worst ever starts to an IPL season as they lost all their first four games.

"Right now, we live in the present. Yes, things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and we keep on finding a way," senior MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah was quoted as saying in media release issued by the franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"That is the way the game of cricket works. Whenever a challenge comes, you try to find solutions to the challenge and we are trying to do that," he added.