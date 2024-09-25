Shikhar Dhawan channels inner Kapil Dev, unleashes own version of all-rounder's famous act first seen in 1983 World Cup

In a thrilling display of skill and nostalgia, Shikhar Dhawan stole the spotlight during the Legends League Cricket match, drawing comparisons to one of India’s all-time greats, Kapil Dev as the Gujarat Greats faced off against the Southern Superstars. On the very last ball of the first over, Dhawan unleashed his own version of the famous 'Natraj shot', sending the ball soaring over the boundary. This explosive moment set the tone for what was to come, as he piled on an impressive 25 runs in just 12 balls. Shikhar Dhawan (L) emulates his version of Kapil Dev's 'Natraj shot'(Team Shikhar Dhawan)

Continuing his onslaught, Dhawan reached his half-century off just 37 deliveries. His blend of power and elegance was a sight to behold, reminding everyone of Kapil's glory days. The way Dhawan moved his head and executed his strokes echoed the finesse that the Natraj Shot was known for, making it a nostalgic moment for cricket lovers.

While Gujarat ultimately fell short in their chase, Dhawan's performance was nothing less than mesmerising. He brought a spark to the game that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Earlier, the atmosphere was electric as fans eagerly awaited the return of a player whose legacy in Indian cricket is marked by memorable performances and an unyielding spirit. Dhawan's presence on the field was not just about nostalgia; it symbolised the enduring impact he has had on the game he had made a return to for the first time since his retirement, captaining the Gujarat Greats in the LCL against Toyam Hyderabad, led by his former teammate Suresh Raina.

What happened in Dhawan's last game

Gujarat secured a comfortable victory over Hyderabad by 8 wickets. After winning the toss, Hyderabad chose to bat first, putting on board a total of 172 runs. Key bowling performances set the tone for the match, with effective field placements and strategic changes from captain Dhawan.

Although Gabbar scored only 21 runs off 19 balls, Dhawan's innings featured a standout moment when he smashed Nuwan Pradeep for three consecutive boundaries in the third over. This display of skill reminded everyone of his cricketing class and ability to shift the game’s momentum. Morne Van Wyk led the charge with an unbeaten 115 off 69 balls.

Beyond his batting, Dhawan’s leadership was instrumental. Ultimately, Dhawan led the Greats to a well-earned victory, setting a positive tone for the season in the Legends Cricket League. His return was a powerful reminder of the significant impact experienced players can have, both on and off the field. Fans can look forward to seeing what this cricketing stalwart has in store for the future.