Shikhar Dhawan doubtful; key change expected: Here's PBKS' Dream11 prediction vs RCB in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. The team is currently sweating over the fitness of skipper Shikhar Dhawan. PBKS won their last game against LSG and will want to extend their winning run against RCB. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings gestures during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mohali, India, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav)(AP)

PBKS have won three and lost two of their five matches in the ongoing season. The Trevor Bayliss-coached outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their first two matches before suffering two losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in subsequent games. Then PBKS defeated LSG in a hard-fought encounter by two wickets in Lucknow.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has led from the front this season. He is the team’s current top run-getter so far with 233 runs in four games at a strike rate of 146. He missed the last game with an injury and is in doubt for the game against RCB as well, but the PBKS players showed that they can win even without their talisman by producing an all-round performance in the win against LSG. Youngster Atharva Taide replaced Dhawan in the line-up but was dismissed for a duck.

Prabhsimran Singh will also want to return to form quickly as he has only played a solitary meaningful innings so far for the team and he could be replaced in the upcoming games if his failures at the top continue.

The PBKS hierarchy will want more from the other batters as no other player has so far even scored 100 runs for the franchise this season.

Matt Short has had a good couple of games and has chipped in with a couple of overs while bowling as well.

Even with the good form of Short the PBKS hierarchy will want Livingston to be match fit as soon as possible. When fit, the hard-hitting English batter could be played alongside Short in place of Raza or Rajapaksa in the team.

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 8, while Nathan Ellis has chipped in with 5 this season. The spinners have been underwhelming so far with Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar picking up only 4 wickets between them.

PBKS will hope for more from Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. He has had an underwhelming season with the bat so far, scoring just 77 runs in the five games so far, he has endured a better time with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy of eight. He would be expected to lead the team again in the absence of Dhawan against RCB.

Kagiso Rabada has only played two games so far this season and has picked up three wickets in them. Rabada picked up 23 wickets at an economy of 8 in IPL 2022. PBKS will hope that Rabada quickly gets into his stride again and forms a lethal partnership with Arshdeep to propel PBKS into the playoffs.

Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee and Gurnoor Brar could all be options for the Impact player role.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c)/Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh.

Top and Middle Order: Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk).

All-Rounders: Matt Short, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON