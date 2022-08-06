'Maybe it's not my time. Perhaps I lack something': Star India cricketer on being left out of England, West Indies T20Is

The emergence of promising youngsters is slowly shutting the door on the established stars of Indian cricket. Barring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and on current form Suryakumar Yadav, no other Indian cricketer, including Virat Kohli, can take his place in the Indian team for granted. With the increasing workload and busy schedule of international cricket, players giving up at least one format promises to become a norm going forward and the fact that there is so much depth in Indian cricket, it will help in a smooth transformation once the seniors take some crucial calls regarding their careers.

Speaking of seniors, one player who is finding it tough to break back into India's T20I setup is Shikhar Dhawan. While the left-handed batter continues to be an integral part of India's ODI squads, Dhawan has been left out of T20Is, with his last match in the format dating back to July last year. However, Dhawan, who has completely been sidelined from Tests long ago, is not losing sleep over his omission and is rather content with the way he is playing his cricket.

"To be honest. I don't feel any disappointment as such. I feel that there is a time for everything and maybe it's not my time. Maybe I lack something that I haven't been able to do too well. So worries, I gave my best and that's what matters. Till the time I am happy and content that is all I care about. It's not like if my name doesn't come, I will be affected or anything like that. I am in a very good space; I am doing my best," Dhawan told Sports Tak.

Dhawan recently played the England ODIs, where he scored a fifty in the first ODI and then led India to a 3-0 series whitewash against West Indies, where he scored two fifties – 97 and 58 from three innings. He is also set to captain India for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe, but it will be interesting to see whether Dhawan will be in the reckoning when the selectors meet to pick the squad for Asia Cup on Monday. The last time when the Asia Cup was played – in 2018 – Dhawan scored over 320 runs, playing a crucial role in India winning.

"If the opportunity provides then why not? When I play the IPL, I try my best to perform. And if I do well there, I might get chances. Rest is up to the selectors… what their thought process is, what is their vision. Like I said, if it comes, great, but even if it doesn't, that's also fine. I am keeping myself fit and strong and whenever I get the opportunity, I am ready for it," he added.

