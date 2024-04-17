Shikhar Dhawan pens emotional note for son Zoravar ahead of Mumbai Indians clash, shares PBKS jersey with son's name

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan shared an emotional message for his son Zoravar as he revealed a jersey with his son's name on the back. The left-hander took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of a PBKS jersey having his son’s name, as he captioned the post, “You’re Always with Me, My Boy.” Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match (PTI)

Dhawan, who recently sustained an injury in the form of a niggle, did not get to play against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

The PBKS opener has had a struggle of his own in his personal life. After being granted divorce in 2023, Dhawan had to also part ways with his son. Earlier this year, the Indian opener revealed that he had been blocked from all communication with his son and hadn’t spoken to him in five months. He also said that he hadn’t seen Zoravar for over a year.

Last year in December, Dhawan shared a heartfelt post on his son’s first birthday and revealed the tough times he was facing without him.

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere, so posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote.

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora. Papa," he had added.

Dhawan’s emotional story touched the hearts of a lot of fans as they stood in solidarity with the Indian cricketer, praying that he would meet his son soon. A user commented on Dhawan's post saying, “How can you hate this guy man!!.” Another user commented, “This made me cry, I wish you see him soon.”

Dhawan currently taking part in IPL

Not in contention for spots in the Indian team at the moment, Shikhar Dhawan is currently leading the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Dhawan has played five matches for the side so far, scoring 152 runs.