Shikhar Dhawan plays flute in viral video and fans cannot get enough of the opener - Watch

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan gave his fans a pleasant surprise when he shared a video of him playing the flute. Dhawan, in took to Instagram to post his video, and can be seen standing tall and playing the flute. And well, he has done a great job at playing the woodwind instrument.

“A fresh start.. Trees, the wind, the ocean & some music = bliss,” Shikhar Dhawan wrote as caption for the video.

It needs to be mentioned here that the left-hander has been learning the craft for the past four years and if his video is anything to go by, he has certainly taken massive strides in honing this craft.

“Hi guys. Wanted to share something that’s very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I’ve been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I’ve had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I’m glad I’ve started (sic),” Dhawan had said last year.

As far as his action on the cricket field is concerned, the left-hander struggled to get going in the West Indies series. In the T20I series, Dhawan could only score a total of 27 runs in three matches at a dismal average of 9 and a strike-rate of 96.43.

The struggle continued even in the ODIs and was able to score only 38 runs in two innings at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 19. The selectors have included him in India A which is currently taking on South Africa A and this is a great opportunity for the opener to find some form ahead of India’s home season.

