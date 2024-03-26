Shivam Dube expected to play as Impact Player again: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans will seek revenge for their heartbreaking defeat in last season's thrilling final when they face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at Chepauk Stadium. The Yellow Army received massive support from the home fans in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore where they registered a clinical win to kickstart their campaign. Shivam Dube played as an Impact Player against RCB.

Titans also started their campaign on a high with a nervy 6-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians as the new era began at Narendra Modi Stadium under Shubman Gill's leadership.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The two teams played quality cricket in their opening match to get the crucial points on the table. The finalists of last season will be raring to play a high-octane clash but all eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again who did well behind the stumps against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It is going to be a tough task for the Titans to breach Chennai's fortress as the Chepauk is expected to be all Yellow once again. Skipper Shubman looked in decent touch in the powerplay against Mumbai Indians but he failed to convert the start into a big score.

Titans are expected to play with the same XI from their last match for the Chennai challenge as tinkering with the winning combination might hurt them in the initial stage of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans Likely Playing XI (If they bat first): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

Gujarat Titans Likely Playing XI (If they bowl first): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

Chennai look for consistency

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are known for showing consistency in the team combination which can help them find the consistent results on the field.

Shivam Dube is expected to play the Impact Player role once again for the defending champions. The hard-hitting southpaw played a crucial knock for Chennai in the high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings likely Playing XI (If bowl first): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings likely Playing XI (If bat first): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande