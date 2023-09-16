Shivam Mavi ruled out of Team India squad for Asian Games with injury; Pooja Vastrakar replaces Sarvani in women's team
Sep 16, 2023 10:27 PM IST
Shivam Mavi was ruled out of the Asian Games squad due to a back injury, with Akash Deep replacing the pacer.
The BCCI on Saturday announced changes to India men's and women's squads for the Asian Games 2023, as Shivam Mavi (men) and Anjali Sarvani (women) were ruled out of the respective squads due to injuries. Mavi, named in the initial squad, will not be taking part in the continental event due to a back injury and will be replaced by Akash Deep; Sarvani, meanwhile, was ruled out due to a knee injury. Pooja Vastrakar will replace her in the squad.
(More to follow…)
