Shivam Mavi ruled out of Team India squad for Asian Games with injury; Pooja Vastrakar replaces Sarvani in women's team

The BCCI on Saturday announced changes to India men's and women's squads for the Asian Games 2023, as Shivam Mavi (men) and Anjali Sarvani (women) were ruled out of the respective squads due to injuries. Mavi, named in the initial squad, will not be taking part in the continental event due to a back injury and will be replaced by Akash Deep; Sarvani, meanwhile, was ruled out due to a knee injury. Pooja Vastrakar will replace her in the squad.

Indian player Shivam Mavi in action during the T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai(PTI)