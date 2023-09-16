News / Cricket / Shivam Mavi ruled out of Team India squad for Asian Games with injury; Pooja Vastrakar replaces Sarvani in women's team

Shivam Mavi ruled out of Team India squad for Asian Games with injury; Pooja Vastrakar replaces Sarvani in women's team

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 16, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Shivam Mavi was ruled out of the Asian Games squad due to a back injury, with Akash Deep replacing the pacer.

The BCCI on Saturday announced changes to India men's and women's squads for the Asian Games 2023, as Shivam Mavi (men) and Anjali Sarvani (women) were ruled out of the respective squads due to injuries. Mavi, named in the initial squad, will not be taking part in the continental event due to a back injury and will be replaced by Akash Deep; Sarvani, meanwhile, was ruled out due to a knee injury. Pooja Vastrakar will replace her in the squad.

Indian player Shivam Mavi in action during the T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai(PTI)
(More to follow…)

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Saturday, September 16, 2023
