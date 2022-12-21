Chanderpaul unlikely to remain USA women senior and U19 team coach post World Cup

West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul is unlikely to renew his contract as the head coach of the USA senior women's and U19 team(s) post the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. Though no immediate statement has been made by Chanderpaul regarding the decision, people close to the development are of the opinion that Chanderpaul is not comfortable with the current situation and lack of professionalism that is prevailing within USA Cricket.

“It is really unfortunate that Chanderpaul has intended to part ways with the current role as head coach after the U19 World cup. His experience as a player and his expertise as a coach are of immense value, and it had started to show results in his early stint as a coach of the USA Women’s team. USA Cricket governing body is trying to stabilise from the few losses since its inception in 2018, as half dozen coaches, few administrators and few selected independent directors have departed and to lose Shivnarine at this juncture is a big loss for USA Cricket, no doubt about that," an unnamed source close to the development said.

USA Cricket Hall of Famer and multi-discipline coach Jatin Patel, and Chanderpaul were in town to attend the Atlanta Cricket League (ACL) annual banquet. Patel expressed his doubts over Chanderpaul continuing his duties post-World Cup. "We already have half a dozen renowned head coaches disconnected from the National team(s) since the new board is in place and I doubt if Shivnarine will renew his contract after the U19 world cup in South Africa. I had a word with Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s manager Jerin Chacko to clarify and Mr Chacko has confirmed that he will not consider extending or renewing Chanderpaul’s contract after the Women’s U19 World Cup in SA," Patel said.

Chanderpaul started his journey as National and Franchise head coach with immense success. In July 2022 he led the USA U-19 Women's team to a title in the Caribbean. They defeated the defending champions Trinidad and Tobago in the final. He also led the Jamaica Tallawahs cricket team as head coach to the 2022 CPL Title at the Guyana National Stadium at Georgetown in September this year. He became the first Guyanese coach to win a CPL title in front of his own country crowd. It was also his home ground where he debuted for the West Indies to start his international career. He is the only legend in cricket history to be inducted into both ICC and first in the world USA cricket hall of fame in the same year.

