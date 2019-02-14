Shoaib Akhtar announces comeback to ‘league’ cricket - Watch

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has decided to make a comeback to league cricket. Akhtar said in a video that he will be part of a ‘league’ on February 14. Incidently, the Pakistan Super League is beginning on the same day and therefore Akhtar could be part of one of the teams.

“Today’s kids believe that they know a lot (about cricket) and they can challenge my bowling speed as well. So, kids I am coming back to play and I will show you what speed really is. I too will play league (cricket) so beware,” Akhtar said.

Hello 14th February is the date, mark your calendars guys. Main bhi araha hun iss baar league khelnay.. Aakhir inn bachon ko bhi pata chalay kay tezi hoti kia hai! #shoaibisback #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/AbVDo7BPUB — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 11, 2019

Akhtar’s former Pakistan teammates Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik were very excited about the speedster’s comeback.

Shaibi.. Is this actually happening? You’re coming back? The kids these days could use some of your tezi. #shoaibisback https://t.co/J4OQuLZ5Am — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 12, 2019

About time Shoaib bhai! Come show us all what tezi is all about. Can’t wait to see our legend back in action #Shoaibisback https://t.co/W21g1f047X — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 12, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar played his last international match in the 2011 World Cup against New Zealand. He picked up 178 wickets in Tests, 247 wickets in ODIs and 44 wickets in T20s. The 43-year-old played his last professional match in the St. Moritz Ice Cricket in February last year.

Since his retirement from international cricket, Akhtar has had stints as a commentator and a cricket expert. It will be interesting to see if Akhtar can bowl with the same bite as before.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:11 IST