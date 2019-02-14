 Shoaib Akhtar announces comeback to ‘league’ cricket - Watch
Shoaib Akhtar announces comeback to ‘league’ cricket - Watch

“Today’s kids believe that they know a lot (about cricket) and they can challenge my bowling speed as well. So, kids I am coming back to play and I will show you what speed really is. I too will play league (cricket) so beware,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Getty Images)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has decided to make a comeback to league cricket. Akhtar said in a video that he will be part of a ‘league’ on February 14. Incidently, the Pakistan Super League is beginning on the same day and therefore Akhtar could be part of one of the teams.

Akhtar’s former Pakistan teammates Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik were very excited about the speedster’s comeback.

Shoaib Akhtar played his last international match in the 2011 World Cup against New Zealand. He picked up 178 wickets in Tests, 247 wickets in ODIs and 44 wickets in T20s. The 43-year-old played his last professional match in the St. Moritz Ice Cricket in February last year.

Since his retirement from international cricket, Akhtar has had stints as a commentator and a cricket expert. It will be interesting to see if Akhtar can bowl with the same bite as before.

