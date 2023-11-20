Shoaib Akhtar blames ‘timid approach’ behind India's downfall in World Cup final, wishes 'India prepared better pitch’

Rohit Sharma-led Team India produced a commanding show at the ODI World Cup, demolishing every opponent on their way to the final. However, the team failed to produce a similar flair in the final against Australia, losing the tie by six wickets. Team India, who had so far been a dominant force with the bat, struggled against the Aussie attack and managed a modest 240 on the board. File photo of ex-Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

While Rohit was at his usual best, others found it difficult to score boundaries as the Indian innings progressed. In fact there were only four boundaries scored between 11 to 50 overs as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slammed sluggish half-centuries.

The conditions, however, got better in the second stage of the match, allowing Travis Head to counter the Indian attack, who displayed breathtaking form until the final.

Despite the loss, many experts lauded India for their commendable show, as they won 10 matches on the trot. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar too echoed similar views, but questioned India's approach in the final, pointing fingers at the pitch.

“India did not reach the final by luck. They made it to the final by playing brilliantly. However, I was quite disappointed with the pitch used for the game. I wish India prepared a better pitch and not gone with a timid approach. Had there been more bounce and pace, the toss would not have played such a big role,” the ex-cricketer said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

He also pointed out India's recent run in ICC tournaments, blaming the luck factor as the reason behind their failure in the big stages. “I want to congratulate India for playing in the World Cup final. It is not an easy feat to achieve. They reached here by decimating other teams. Unfortunately, they always fall short in such matches. In the last 12 years or so, we have seen that they come very close to winning the trophy but somehow fail to do so. Luck has not favoured Team India.”

