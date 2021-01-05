e-paper
Home / Cricket / Shoaib Akhtar comes up with heart-winning reply when asked to describe MS Dhoni

Shoaib Akhtar comes up with heart-winning reply when asked to describe MS Dhoni

During the candid conversation with the cricket fans, Akhtar answered many questions and won hearts with his responses.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar
Photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar(Twitter)
         

Former Pakistan cricketer and pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has been actively speaking on issues surrounding the gentlemen’s game. The legendary pacer, who keeps sharing opinions on his YouTube channel, interacted with his fans through a question-answer session on Twitter on Sunday.

During the candid conversation with the cricket fans, Akhtar answered many questions and won hearts with his responses. On being asked to describe the former India captain MS Dhoni, he reacted saying, “Its the name of an era.”

Here’s the tweet:

 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stunned his fans and the cricketing world by announcing retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. At the time of his retirement, he remained the 3rd highest run-getter for India in T20Is. The former skipper is also the 5th and 13th highest run-getter for India in ODIs and Tests respectively.

Further in the session, an Indian fan asked Akhtar to pick one between Indian batting legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar for Tests. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was quick enough to make his choice and wrote, “Dravid”.

 

Another fan asked the Pakistani bowling legend to name the best all-format batsman of the world currently. Akhtar took the name of India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

 

Both Kohli and Azam are among the top 10 batsmen in the ICC rankings across formats. While the Indian captain ranks No.2 in Tests, No.1 in ODIs and No.7 in T20Is, the Pakistan skipper holds fifth position in Tests and ODIs and stands second in T20Is.

