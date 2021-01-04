e-paper
Fan asks Akhtar to pick between Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib doesn't hesitate to make his choice

Fan asks Akhtar to pick between Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib doesn’t hesitate to make his choice

Akhtar was doing a Q&A session on Twitter when one fan asked him to name the best all-format batsman of the world currently.

File image of Shoaib Akhtar.
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known for his blunt remarks and to the point answers. So there was no surprise when he had no hesitation when asked to pick between Indian batting legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. An Indian fans asked Akhtar to pick one between Dravid or Tendulkar for Tests and the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ did not hesitate to make his choice.

 

Akhtar was doing a Q&A session on Twitter when one fan asked him to name the best all-format batsman of the world currently. Akhtar took the name of India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

 

Interestingly, Kohli and Azam, who are often compared with each other for their ability to play strokes effortlessly on both sides of the wicket, are also the only batsmen currently in the top of ICC rankings for batsmen in all three formats of the game.

Kohli is No.2 in Tests, No.1 in ODIs and No.7 in T20Is while Azam is No.5 in Tests, No.5 in ODIs and No.2 in T20Is.

Both Kohli and Azam are not part of the India and Pakistan squads currently. The Indian captain is on paternity leave while his Pakistan counterpart his nursing a thumb injury.

In another question, Akhtar was asked to name the best fast bowler of the world right now. The former Pakistan speedster named Australia’s Mitchell Starc, whom he also termed as the greatest fast bowler of the modern era.

 

Starc is currently playing in the four-match Test series against India and is one of Australia’s main weapons against the strong Indian batting line-up.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

