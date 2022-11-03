'You never know which Pakistan...': Shoaib Akhtar makes cheeky remark amid rain-marred PAK vs SA tie at T20 WC - Watch

Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar was pleased to see Babar Azam-led Pakistan putting up a fight against South Africa in match No.36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite losing skipper Babar and star opener Mohammad Rizwan for cheap, the Shadab Khan-starrer Pakistan side managed to post a challenging total against the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa at the SCG on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Teaming up with middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed, all-rounder Shadab resurrected Pakistan's innings with an outstanding 82-run partnership against the Proteas in the high-scoring encounter at the SCG. Legendary pacer Akhtar shared a special message for the Babar-led side after Shadab and Ahmed propelled Pakistan to a respectable total against South Africa in the rain-curtailed encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup Points Table: Can Pakistan challenge India, South Africa for place in semi-finals after win over Proteas?

"Impactful performance by our boys today. I love it when they prove me wrong. You never know which Pakistan turns up on which day!! Bowlers, come on. Go & win it from here," Akhtar captioned his post on Twitter. Akhtar's noteworthy message for the Babar-led Pakistan has garnered the attention of fans on the microblogging site. Akhtar's viral post has received over 4k likes on Twitter.

Talking about the match, Ahmed smashed 51 off 35 balls while all-rounder Shadab scored 52 off just 22 balls as Pakistan posted 185-9 in 20 overs. With rain gods making their presence felt in Sydney, South Africa received a revised target of 142 as the match was reduced to 14 overs. The David Miller-less side mustered 108-9 in 14 overs as the Proteas suffered their first defeat in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shadab, who bagged the crucial wickets of Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show against South Africa. With the 33-run win over the Proteas, Pakistan have managed to stay alive in the semi-finals race at the T20 World Cup. The Green Army will meet Bangladesh in their final Super 12 fixture on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON