Shoaib Akhtar praises veteran Pakistan pacer for returning to Test fold

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:29 IST

Pakistan’s hopes of a good show in the upcoming tour of England has been bolstered since experienced paceman Wahab Riaz made himself available for the tour, which includes three Tests and as many T20 internationals. Riaz, who has appeared in 27 Tests, 89 ODIs and 31 T20Is in what has been an injury-hit career, had taken an indefinite break from first-class cricket last year to focus on the shorter formats.

The left ar m pacer though has been included in the 29-member Pakistan squad for their tour of England.

His decision to return to the Test fold was lauded by former Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar. The former express paceman took to social media on Tuesday to praise Wahab. “Really appreciate your decision Wahab Riaz to make yourself available for Test cricket. Keeping Pakistan first. You will do well in English conditions InshAllah,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Really appreciate your decision @WahabViki to make yourself available for Test Cricket. Keeping #Pakistan first.

You'll do well in English conditions InshAllah. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 15, 2020

Wahab responded to Akhtar’s post and replied: “Means a lot coming from you chief.”

Wahab has expressed excitement on being part of the England tour.

“I am very excited to be a part of this England tour,” Wahab said in a video conference as per ESPNcricinfo. “As you know this tour is being carried on in very unusual circumstances.

“I was called by the PCB to enquire if I am available to play Test cricket if required on a replacement basis. I straightaway said yes because my priority ultimately is to play for Pakistan.”