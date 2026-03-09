Shoaib Akhtar refers to India as ‘the rich kid on the block’ who invites ‘poor kids’ to beat them: ‘Lo main jeet gaya’

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a hilarious take on India's dominant show in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, where the Men in Blue defeated the BlackCaps by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav joined Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the list of captains to win a men's World Cup for India. Throughout the 20-team competition, India lost only one match, to South Africa in the Super 8s. And, on the big, most important day, India did not put a single foot wrong and absolutely annihilated New Zealand to be crowned champions. Shoaib Akhtar had a hilarious take on India's T20 World Cup win (Sportz Asia)

In the final, India piled up 255 on the back of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson. Jasprit Bumrah then picked up four wickets as New Zealand were bundled out for 159. Speaking after the victory, Akhtar congratulated India on their third T20 World Cup title, joking that they have become the ultimate powerhouse, treating other teams like schoolboys.

Also Read: Gambhir dedicates win to Dravid and Laxman, thanks Agarkar before revealing who stood by him during ‘all the lows’ “India ne koshish ki, jaise amir bacha nahi hota mohalle me, jo saare gareeb bacho ko bula leta hai, ‘aao cricket khele’. Jeetna sirf maine hai. India bhi wahi kar raha hai humare saath. 8 teams me se 4 reh gayi hai, unko hara ke kehta hai, lo me jeet gaya. (It's just like a case of a rich kid in society who invites all the poor kids for a game of cricket just to beat them. It's just like that, only four teams are competitive in today's day and age, and India keeps winning,” Akhtar said on the Tapmad show ‘Game On Hai’.

As Akhtar made this sweeping statement, the other panellists on the show, such as Sana Mir, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul and Saqlain Mushtaq, burst out laughing.

‘Big congratulations’ Akhtar, fondly known as ‘The Rawalpindi Express’, added that India’s World Cup win is a testament to the strength of their domestic structure and the fact that players are always selected on merit.

"It is the testament of their policies, system and merit. There could have been a case where money was not utilised properly. Gautam Gambhir took the risk and brought Sanju Samson into the mix. Abhishek Sharma is young and brash; he needs to learn a lot. But Samson is very mature," said Akhtar.

"India showed how they give chances to the right players. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli said goodbye and now India have gone on to win the World Cup. With the speed they are going, it's ominous," he added.

He also mentioned that India are the favourites for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe next year. “If you get the trophy today, take it today only,” said Akhtar.