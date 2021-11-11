Shoaib Akhtar indirectly refuses to accept Nauman Niaz's apology for PTV spat, says 'I wanted it back then, not now'

The controversy surrounding former Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar and anchor of PTV Nauman Niaz does not seem to extinguish. Days after Akhtar left the show mid-way and reigned from the channel following his on-air spat with Niaz, the former Pakistan pacer has subtly refused to acknowledge the anchor's apology.

Last week, Niaz on live TV, had issued an apology to Akhtar for whatever transpired during the show, admitting that he regrets his actions and that how things unfolded was unfortunate. However, Akhtar apparently has nothing to do with Niaz's apology, and feels that the audience and the entire PTV staff is whom the anchor owes an apology to.

"I had asked for an apology that evening, not now. I did not get it then so I left. Now he no longer needs to apologise to me, he needs to do so to the institution of PTV for the brand getting hurt on national TV. He has to apologise to the people of Pakistan… not to my anymore. When I left the seat, I closed that chapter," Akhtar said on GEO Super News.

Akhtar explained that the reason he left the show midway was because it is now against his nature to exaggerate controversial matters. The former pacer went on saying that the older version of him might have escalated the matter live on TV, but he did not, understanding the need to safeguard the interest of the channel and its viewers.

"I could have fought with him and said a lot of things to him. Look at my strength. I could have done a lot of things. But I did not because I have chosen a higher path. This was completely against my nature. People who know me, also know this is not my nature. But I did this going against my nature," added Akhtar.

"After that episode, I never asked Nauman for an apology. I asked it only at that moment. If he would have done it, I would have closed the chapter and saved the brand of Pakistan TV, Pakistan sports and its name. Sir Vivian Richards was sitting there and there were a billion fans watching. Even India came to my support and showed no backlash."

