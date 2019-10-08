An empty chair: Shoaib Akhtar, Younis Khan mock Pakistan cricket’s bench strength- Watch

cricket

A listless Pakistan was dished out a hammering by Sri Lanka in the second T20I and courtesy this loss, the number 1 side in the world in this format have also ceded the series. This performance has not gone down too well with former cricketers and Shoaib Akhtar and Younis Khan have slammed the cricket side for their meek approach. Also, they have questioned the decision to give unbridled power to Misbah-ul-Haq.

“Pakistan cricket will never improve by giving one person the entire power and responsibility. You can save money by appointing one person as Coach and selector, but the thing will only improve when the board will look for people who have an eye for the talent,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

He also cited the example of India where both Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are empowered to find the next line of players from all across the country.

The former cricketers also expressed disappointment over a rather shallow bench strength and Younis Khan even raised an empty chair mocking the sad state of affairs in the country. The players requested PCB to rope in ex-players to guide and mentor young cricketers in the country and help them take the decisive steps in international cricket.

“I feel very sad that Indian fast bowlers keep calling us to take tips and seek advice but our Pakistani pacers don’t ask. Nobody from the team has ever called me up to seek tips on how to increase your pace, arm-speed, run-up etc. Nobody is ready to ask,” Akhtar said on his channel.

“Newcomers like Naseem Shah, Musa Khan and Haris Rauf... they can become the fastest bowlers in the world. I really wish they would come to me for advice. I want to make them tearaway fast bowlers so that they can make their own name in international cricket,” Akhtar further added.

