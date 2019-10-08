e-paper
Umar Akmal equals unwanted record, gets trolled by Pakistan fans

Akmal, who had scored a 0 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, on Monday returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers at the Gadaffi Stadium.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal, left, looks to umpire while Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep appeals for his dismissal.
Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal, left, looks to umpire while Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep appeals for his dismissal.(AP)
         

Pakistan’s Umar Akmal has joined former Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan in an unwarranted list of scoring the maximum number of ducks in T20 Internationals. Akmal, who had scored a 0 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, on Monday returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers at the Gadaffi Stadium in the second match which the team from the island nation won comfortably by 35 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian fast bowler as potential ‘king of reverse swing’

Akmal now has 10 ducks in 84 T20Is he has played so far for Pakistan and jointly holds the record alongside Dilshan who had same number of ducks in 80 matches for Sri Lanka. Third in the list comes Luke Wright of England who has scored 9 ducks. For India, Rohit Sharma has the maximum number of zeroes as he has scored 6 ducks in 98 T20Is till now.

Following another poor show, Akmal was heavily trolled on social media by his own fans. His return into the Pakistan side hasn’t gone as per plan and Akmal is facing the burnt of it. 

On Monday, Bhandara Rajapaksa, who made his debut in the first T20I against Pakistan, smashed 77 off just 48 to help Sri Lanka to a series win in Lahore. Sri Lanka posted a strong 182/6 in their stipulated 20 overs and restricted the hosts to 147 to claim the series.

Also Read: ‘Not doing captaincy when with bowlers’ - Shoaib Akhtar on skipper Virat Kohli

The third and the final T20I will be played on Wednesday.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 11:42 IST

