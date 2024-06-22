Shoaib Akhtar's brutal dig over ‘unqualified’ Babar Azam's appointment as Pakistan captain: ‘Who was the Einstein’

Veteran Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has once again lashed out at Babar Azam for his captaincy and also took a shot at the PCB for reinstating him as the skipper. After a group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup, Babar has been facing criticism from all the corners for his underwhelming captaincy. Pakistan had a horror show in the tournament, where they suffered defeat against the USA and India. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam throws his bat after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match.(PTI)

Earlier last year, Babar relinquished his captaincy after the team's poor show in the ODI World Cup as Shaheen Afridi took over the charge as the T20I skipper. However, the left-arm paceman didn't get a long rope and was sacked after just one series with the change of management in PCB as Babar was re-appointed as the captain.

Akhtar didn't mince his words while criticising Babar's captaincy and said he didn't qualify for the job as he also took a dig at the person who decided to name him the captain.

"Who made Babar Azam captain at first place? Who was the Einstein by the way? I need to know that guy. Did he actually qualify for the job or not? Did he even knew a thing or two about captaincy?, questioned Akhtar on Butt Sports TV.

The former paceman pointed out the flaws in Babar's batting and advised him to work on his match-finishing skills, and asserted if he doesn't learn from his mistakes, then sooner or later, he would lose his place in the side.

"I have been saying that Babar is not a captain material. What is going to happen to Babar now? He is going to come down at No.4. He has to finish the games. He has to win the games. If he doesn't, he will not be able to keep his place in T20s. I am telling you right now," he added.

Babar struggled miserably with the bat in the last two ICC white-ball events as he scored just 320 runs in the ODI WC and then had another flop tournament this year with 122 runs in 4 matches.

Akhtar sternly warned Babar, saying he needs to take the onus on himself and start performing on the big stage.

"He will not be able to keep his place in ODIs because he has to finish the games. The 'finisher' Babar Azam needs to come out. That's where his character comes out. That's where the character of Babar Azam is gonna come out. In times to come, that kind of pressure, he needs to take. I am bluntly saying that to Babar, Babar you are going to remain a superstar but start and get to know how to finish the games," he added.