Babar Azam considering 'legal action' over ex-PAK players on 'misconduct' allegations, PCB collecting 'evidence': Report

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is reportedly considering legal action against YouTubers and former cricketers who have accused him of ‘misconduct’ during the ongoing T20 World Cup, according to Geo News. Babar and the Pakistan team faced severe criticism from former players and fans due to their performance in the tournament, as they were knocked out in the group stage following crushing defeats to hosts, the United States, and arch-rivals India. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam waits for the coin toss before the beginning of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan (AP)

The report indicates that during Pakistan's campaign, an alleged targeted social media campaign aimed at Babar has left him feeling disheartened. It adds that the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal department is also collecting evidence related to the accusations made by YouTubers and former cricketers.

Several members of the Pakistan team, including Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and senior manager Wahab Riaz, returned to Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport early Wednesday morning via a private airline. However, some players from the 15-member squad chose to extend their stay in the United States following their unexpected early exit from the tournament.

The situation has created a stir in the cricketing community, with many awaiting the potential legal developments. The PCB's legal team is working diligently to gather all necessary evidence to support any forthcoming legal actions by Babar Azam.

Many in the Pakistan cricket community, most notably Ahmed Shehzad, have been severely critical of Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup. During a show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ on Geo News, Shehzad also called Babar a ‘fraud king’, a remark which attracted significant controversy on social media platforms.

Pakistan's performance in T20 World Cup

The side endured a rough outing in the tournament; it began the campaign with a shocking Super Over defeat to the USA. After the scores tied at 159, Pakistan's veteran pacer Mohammad Amir had an underwhelming outing as he conceded 18 runs in the over before the side was restricted to 12 in its six deliveries.

Pakistan did come back strongly against India in the match in New York, bowling the side out for just 119. However, Babar Azam's men faced a stunning batting collapse, conceding a six-run defeat. Pakistan defeated Canada and Ireland in their remaining matches but the wins weren't enough for the side to seal a Super Eight berth.