Shoaib Malik celebrates new beginnings by equalling Chris Gayle's feat on return to competitive cricket

Shoaib Malik reached new heights in the shortest format after the former Pakistan skipper returned to competitive cricket on Saturday. Malik recently released his wedding photograph on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to end speculation about his separation from legendary Indian tennis player - Sania Mirza. A day after tying the knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed, Malik represented Fortune Barishal for their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 match against Rangpur Riders in Dhaka. Shoaib Malik has matched Chris Gayle's feat in T20s(Getty Images)

The veteran cricketer achieved a special feat in the shortest format by accumulating 13,000 runs. Malik played a crucial knock of 17 off 18 balls to help his franchise upstage Rangpur Riders in the low-scoring encounter at Shere Bangla National Stadium. Malik has joined legendary West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle by entering the 13k club in T20 cricket. Only Gayle and Malik have amassed 13,000 runs in the history of the shortest format.

Kohli and Pollard chasing Malik in elite T20 list

Malik is followed by former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, who has 12,454 runs in 641 matches. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is fourth on the elite list with 11,994 runs. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in his final T20I appearance before the T20 World Cup. The batting icon is in pole position to become the first Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in the shortest format this season.

Ex-Pakistan skipper returns to smash T20 record

Talking more about Malik's historic achievement in T20 cricket, the former Pakistan skipper has secured the outstanding feat of scoring 13k runs in his 526th game. Malik remained unbeaten with teammate Mahmudullah (19) as the duo powered Tamim Iqbal's Fortune Barishal to a comfortable five-wicket win in match No.3 of the BPL 2024. Malik also bagged the wicket of Rangpur Riders skipper Nurul Hasan in the recently concluded encounter at Dhaka.

What's next for Malik

Malik-starrer Fortune Barishal will next meet Khulna Tigers in match No. 6 of the T20 league on Monday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Malik, who will turn 42 next month, has played 35 Tests, 287 One Day International (ODIs) and 124 T20Is for Pakistan. Malik last played for Pakistan back in 2021 against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium.