Shoaib Malik had become captain and there was lot of politics: Afridi recalls moment when he almost quit cricket in 2009

Shahid Afridi is one of the most celebrated names in world cricket. The former Pakistan all-rounder was a crucial part of the team during his playing career. He was known for his hard-hitting batting and his effective leg-spin as he gained his reputation as one of the best all-rounders of his generation. He even earned the nickname ‘Boom-Boom’ due to his ability to play quick-fire innings for his team.

Afridi retired from international cricket in 2017 after a 21-year long career. However, there were some moments in his career where he wanted to leave the game. In a recent interview, Afridi recalled the instance where he wanted to give up the sport after winning the 2009 World T20.

“I decided not to play cricket anymore,” he told Samaa TV.

“Shoaib Malik had become the captain and there was a lot of politics going on within the team.”

The former batsman further recalled an advice he received from a buzurg (old wise man). “He said you’re so worried about your own performance and worldly matters. Just compare your hardships to those of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and you will realise that yours are nothing," Afridi recalled.

Afridi also touched upon the incident at the 2007 World T20 where Shoaib Akhtar had struck Mohammed Asif with a bat. Akhtar had previously talked about the incident in his autobiography, Controversially Yours, where he accused Afridi of aggravating the situation. Afridi denied it.

“Things happen,” Afridi told Samaa.tv.

“Asif had sided with me in a joke which enraged Shoaib and all this happened. But Shoaib has a very beautiful heart.”

Afridi remembered his early days in cricket where his father wanted his to focus on studies rather than cricket.

“When I played under 14 and 18, there was only cricket in my all life,” he said.

“I used to sleep in my kit if I had a match the next day because I didn’t want to be late.”

“There was no social media at that time, so people showed my pictures in Dawn and Jang to my father and said his son was indeed up to something good.”