Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shoaib Malik’s wife Sana Javed trolled for disrespectful ‘can play however I want with husband’ remark to Sarfaraz Ahmed

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 22, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik's wife, has been accused of passing disrespectful comments towards Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Shoaib Malik’s wife Sana Javed has lately been facing increasing backlash on social media for her controversial comments on a television show with Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Pakistani actress recently appeared as a guest on a television show with the former national team skipper.

Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed has been criticised for her conversation with Sarfaraz Ahmed.(Twitter)
Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed has been criticised for her conversation with Sarfaraz Ahmed.(Twitter)

During a particular segment, Sarfaraz revealed that he preferred facing slower pace deliveries, which led to Sana attempting to troll him by saying, “You’re speaking as if someone has wound you up like a toy,” followed by over-exaggerated expressions.

Also Read: What happens if KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is washed out? Detailed Kolkata weather report with rain, thunderstorm chances

In response, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “I played where I was supposed to.”

“I can play play however I want with my husband,” joked Sana, but it wasn’t well-received by fans.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter and criticised Javed for the manner in which he spoke to Sarfaraz. Many fans labelled it as disrespectful and felt that she was being mean for no legitimate reason.

Here are the reactions:

Javed appears on Urdu television, and made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat. He has appeared in a lot of television serials. For her performance in Ruswai, she also received the PISA Award for Best Actress Critics.

She married singer Umair Jaswal in 2020, in a private Nikah ceremony in Karachi, according to reports. But they separated in 2023, and Sana married Shoaib, who is also a former Pakistani cricketer. The pair were reportedly in a relationship for almost three years, prior to their marriage.

According to reports, Shoaib's previous marriage to India tennis star Sania Mirza came to an end, after it was revealed that he was in a relationship with Sana. Their relationship was made public later, and they shared their wedding photos on social media on January 20, 2024. Shoaib and Sania also have a son together, who was born in 2018 and his name is Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple announced their divorce in January 2024.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On