Shoaib Malik’s wife Sana Javed trolled for disrespectful ‘can play however I want with husband’ remark to Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shoaib Malik’s wife Sana Javed has lately been facing increasing backlash on social media for her controversial comments on a television show with Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Pakistani actress recently appeared as a guest on a television show with the former national team skipper. Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed has been criticised for her conversation with Sarfaraz Ahmed.(Twitter)

During a particular segment, Sarfaraz revealed that he preferred facing slower pace deliveries, which led to Sana attempting to troll him by saying, “You’re speaking as if someone has wound you up like a toy,” followed by over-exaggerated expressions.

In response, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “I played where I was supposed to.”

“I can play play however I want with my husband,” joked Sana, but it wasn’t well-received by fans.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter and criticised Javed for the manner in which he spoke to Sarfaraz. Many fans labelled it as disrespectful and felt that she was being mean for no legitimate reason.

Here are the reactions:

Javed appears on Urdu television, and made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat. He has appeared in a lot of television serials. For her performance in Ruswai, she also received the PISA Award for Best Actress Critics.

She married singer Umair Jaswal in 2020, in a private Nikah ceremony in Karachi, according to reports. But they separated in 2023, and Sana married Shoaib, who is also a former Pakistani cricketer. The pair were reportedly in a relationship for almost three years, prior to their marriage.

According to reports, Shoaib's previous marriage to India tennis star Sania Mirza came to an end, after it was revealed that he was in a relationship with Sana. Their relationship was made public later, and they shared their wedding photos on social media on January 20, 2024. Shoaib and Sania also have a son together, who was born in 2018 and his name is Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple announced their divorce in January 2024.