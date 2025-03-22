What happens if KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match is washed out? Detailed Kolkata weather report with rain, thunderstorm chances

The much-anticipated opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at the iconic Eden Gardens, faces a significant threat from inclement weather. With an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Kolkata and surrounding regions, forecasts of rain and thunderstorms have cast a shadow over the season opener, potentially disrupting both the match and the glitzy opening ceremony planned ahead of it. Covers on at the Eden Gardens

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match Kolkata weather report today

The IMD has warned of unstable weather conditions across West Bengal, driven by a trough extending from central Odisha to Vidarbha and a wind confluence over eastern India, compounded by an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels. This atmospheric setup is expected to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, to parts of the state, including Kolkata, from March 20 through March 22.

For Saturday, March 22, the day of the IPL opener, Kolkata’s Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted “thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty surface winds” as “very likely” to occur. Temperature-wise, the city is expected to see a high of 29°C and a low of 22°C, cooler than typical for this time of year due to the cloudy and rainy conditions. Humidity levels are projected to hover around 65%, adding to the moist environment that could influence pitch conditions if play is possible.

Accuweather.com provides a more granular hour-by-hour outlook for Kolkata on March 22:

Morning (6 AM – 12 PM IST): Cloudy skies with a couple of showers are expected, with precipitation chances peaking at 66% around 11 AM. This could pose a significant challenge to preparations at Eden Gardens and the opening ceremony, scheduled to begin between 6:20 PM and 6:45 PM IST.

Afternoon (12 PM – 6 PM IST): The forecast suggests intervals of clouds and sunshine, with the probability of rain dropping gradually. By late afternoon, precipitation chances are expected to fall to around 25%, offering a glimmer of hope for organizers and fans.

Evening (6 PM – 11 PM IST): As the match is set to start with a toss at 7:00 PM IST and play beginning at 7:30 PM IST, the rain threat diminishes further initially, with a 10% chance of precipitation at the toss. However, the IMD’s thunderstorm warning persists, and Accuweather indicates a potential uptick in rain probability to 70% by 11 PM IST, suggesting that any play could face interruptions later in the evening.

The IMD’s orange alert, in effect until March 22, signals a high likelihood of significant weather disruptions, prompting groundstaff at Eden Gardens to cover the playing area as a precautionary measure since Thursday. Practice sessions for both KKR and RCB were cut short on Friday due to intermittent drizzle, forcing players indoors and adding to the uncertainty surrounding the match.

Impact on the IPL 2025 Opener

The IPL 2025 season kicks off with a marquee clash between KKR, led by new captain Ajinkya Rahane, and RCB, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. KKR, fresh off their title-winning campaign in 2024, are set to defend their crown, while RCB aim to break their long-standing trophy drought. The match carries additional significance as Kolkata hosts the IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015, featuring performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani, alongside a showcase of West Bengal’s art and culture. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to attend, heightening the stakes for a smooth event.

However, the looming weather threat could derail these plans. A washout would result in both teams sharing one point each, a disappointing start to the tournament for fans eagerly awaiting a high-octane battle. Even a truncated game, facilitated by Eden Gardens’ advanced drainage system, might alter the dynamics of the contest, especially if the pitch retains moisture, potentially favoring bowlers over the power-hitting line-ups of both sides, which include stars like Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, and Virat Kohli.

Historically, Eden Gardens has evolved from a spin-friendly surface to a batting paradise in recent IPL seasons, with high-scoring encounters dominating 2024. Persistent rain, however, could revert conditions to a bowler-friendly track, offering pace and bounce if the covers come off late.

What happens if KKR vs RCB is a washout?

There are no reserve days for any IPL group match. If rain washes out the KKR vs RCB match then both teams will get one point each.