Shots fired! RCB head coach's attempt to silence reporter ends as dig at KKR, is Ajinkya Rahane listening?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower is confident about his team's chances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Hence, it is no surprise that Flower does not see the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as "daunting". During the pre-match press conference, Andy Flower was asked whether the match against the defending champions would be difficult for his franchise, and it was then that the former Zimbabwe batter turned the tables upside down. RCB head coach Andy Flower silences reporter ahead of IPL 2025 opener against KKR. (PTI)

While speaking to journalists, Andy Flower was asked whether the match against KKR would be "daunting" for RCB. However, the head coach said it should be the other way around, as facing his side will be difficult for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side.

"Yes, it is very daunting. For KKR! I hope it is an El Clasico tomorrow night. That'll be a brilliant way to start IPL 2025," Andy Flower told the reporter.

In the head-to-head record between RCB and KKR, the latter has a favourable result, winning 20 games out of the total 34 played. In the last five matches, KKR has won four times. RCB last beat the Kolkata-based franchise in IPL 2022.

Both RCB and KKR have new captains in IPL 2025. Rahane will captain the defending champions, while Rajat Patidar will lead the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Rajat Patidar “excited” to be leading RCB

Andy Flower also stated that Rajat Patidar is really excited to be leading RCB in the 18th edition of the IPL. The head coach also said that the entire management is behind Rajat and his vision of taking the team forward.

“We were conscious of building an experienced side in our recruitment, and in saying that, they will be able to give a lot of support to Rajat. I think he is really excited about this challenge, and we're right behind him," he said.

With KKR boasting of a formidable spin attack, Flower acknowledged the threat of spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

“Chakravarthy is in really good form and we know about Narine over many years. But that is why you play this game at this level—it is to test yourself against the best in the world, and that is one of the most exciting and rewarding parts of playing international cricket or IPL cricket, which the standard is very much like international cricket and obviously, all the excitement and energy that comes with playing top-class cricket in India comes with that as well”, he said.

Flower also spoke about the trend of increasing scores in the IPL, attributing it to the evolving physicality and approach of modern batters.

“A lot of the batters are becoming bigger and stronger and are starting to recognise the importance of it. But there's still place in the game for players like Virat Kohli as well. Obviously, he’s a super fit, strong young man as well. There's still space for high-quality, highly intelligent cricketers like that as well," he said.