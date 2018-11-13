Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 13, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shoaib Malik withdraws from T10 league; posts emotional message

Shoaib is an integral member of Pakistan’s limited overs outfit and played an important part in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. He was also Pakistan’s leading batsman in the Asia Cup which was held last month.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shoaib Malik,Sania Mirza,Izhaan Mirza-Malik
File picture of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza(India Today Group/Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has withdrawn from the upcoming T10 league. The right-hander made this announcement by putting out an emotional Tweet and said that he wanted to spend his time with wife Sania Mirza and the new-born baby Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Shoaib is an integral member of Pakistan’s limited overs outfit and played an important part in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. He was also Pakistan’s leading batsman in the Asia Cup which was held last month.

Last month, the right-hander had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his son and that they had named him Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik”, he captioned.

The star couple, who got married on April 12, 2010, had confirmed the pregnancy news on April 23. Sania Mirza had earlier said that the child would bear surnames of both parents.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 12:50 IST

tags

more from cricket