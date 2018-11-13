Shoaib Malik withdraws from T10 league; posts emotional message

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has withdrawn from the upcoming T10 league. The right-hander made this announcement by putting out an emotional Tweet and said that he wanted to spend his time with wife Sania Mirza and the new-born baby Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

I announce with mixed feelings that I will be not be part of @PunjabiLegends_ #T10League to spend time with my family. This was a tough decision (sp since my wife thinks I should play) but I want to be with my wife and son more than anything else. Hope you all will understand 🤗 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 12, 2018

Shoaib is an integral member of Pakistan’s limited overs outfit and played an important part in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. He was also Pakistan’s leading batsman in the Asia Cup which was held last month.

Last month, the right-hander had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his son and that they had named him Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik”, he captioned.

The star couple, who got married on April 12, 2010, had confirmed the pregnancy news on April 23. Sania Mirza had earlier said that the child would bear surnames of both parents.

Thank you from the bottom of our heart to everyone for the wishes from Sania and I, and our families.



Our son’s name is Izhaan ❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 https://t.co/F7bPCnGnL6 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 12:50 IST