'I'm shocked to see Dhoni's...' Graeme Smith marvels at CSK captain's fanbase, wants him on-board in SA20

One of the biggest question that IPL 2023 has thrown throughout the tournament so far is whether this is MS Dhoni's final season. At 41 and away from international and domestic cricket for three years, it was only a calculated thought for world cricket which has largely been evident from the reception Chennai Super Kings have been getting at each of the IPL venues they have played this season. But Dhoni too has been cheeky in approaching the question pertaining to it. While at times he has hinted towards it, in other times he had indicated towards coming back in IPL 2024 as well. But no matter the eventual decision by Dhoni, Graeme Smith keeps his SA20 hopes alive.

Before the start of the inaugural edition of South Africa's T20 league, there were rumours that Dhoni would be part of SA20 for Johannesburg Super Kings. But the idea was never feasible given Dhoni's contract in IPL. For a Indian player to be part of an overseas league, he has to end all ties with BCCI.

Smith had explained the same, when Hindustan Times had posed a question on Dhoni's possible inclusion in the league given that he has already retired from international cricket, but kept his hunt for an opportunity to rope in the India legend. He had said: “Someone like an MS would of course add a lot of value to our league. If there is ever an opportunity I would definitely be reaching out to Mahi.”

Smith, presently an IPL expert on JioCinema, surely must have had his eyes on Dhoni's retirement development with the CSK captain, on a couple of occasions, dropping major hints. But with the kind of stupendous season he has been having in IPL 2023, fans only believe that Dhoni mania will be back next season as well.

When asked by HT whether Smith has managed to persuade Dhoni in between for joining SA20, the former South Africa captain burst into laughter before admitting that the doors are “definitely” open for the IPL legend.

“Yaa we would love to. I mean how good is MS! He certainly has a huge fan base in India but he is loved in South Africa as well. And he would be a huge asset for us to even have him as a mentor at SA20. That said, yes he has a very strong root with the Super Kings. But you know, at the end of his career, if he looks to turn on and play, then we certainly would. Definitely open with both ends. For me, it is just so good to see MS do so many things, particularly with the bat. His leadership and keeping is always good, but to see him back to the best of MS, walking out and smash those sixes,” he said.

Dhoni has been having a memoreable IPL 2023 campaign, especially with the bat, which has amazed Smith. Despite coming well down the order for CSK, he has managed 96 runs in 47 balls so far with a boundary after almost four deliveries.

“Dhoni has been an incredible servant for Indian cricket and Chennai Super Kings and its a credit to the man not only for the way he has performed but also for the way he has carried himself over the years. One of the most amazing thing about MS and I m shocked to see the level of fandom that he experiences and he is a humble man and is valuable to chat with,” he added.