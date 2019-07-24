Shoaib Akhtar wants Sarfaraz Ahmed to step down, names his pick as new Pakistan captain

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out of current captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and said the right-hander should be in the team only in the capacity of wicket-keeper-batsman and not as skipper. Pakistan cricket team was heavily criticised after they crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage itself with Sarfaraz coming under immense fan criticism. Akhtar feels that Safaraz should not lead Pakistan in any format and the reigns should be handed over to the young guns.

“He should be used for his wicket-keeping and batting skills,” Akhtar said in his YouTube video as reported by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “No way should he continue as captain of the team. He should not be the captain in any format.”

“Haris Sohail should be made the captain. He should captain the side in ODIs and T20Is. They should test him (Babar Azam) in Test cricket. I wish him the best. He has scored a lot of runs,” he added.

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s poor World Cup campaign, their fans have been calling for changes to help the team reach its former glory. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has already stepped down and Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced he will ‘fix’ Pakistan cricket.

“I went to England where I learned to play cricket. When we returned from there we raised the standard of other players. After the World Cup I have decided that I will fix the Pakistan cricket team,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a packed arena of overseas Pakistanis.

“The team you see in the next world cup, remember my words that team will be a professional team. We will fix the system and bring one in which the best talent comes forward,” he added.

