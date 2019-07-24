Virat Kohli only cricketer in Instagram top-10 rich list, Cristiano Ronaldo top of the heap

India skipper Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the Instagram top-10 sporting ‘Rich List’ for 2019 as he takes the ninth spot worldwide. Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with Brazilian superstar Neymar and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi completing the top three.

According toHopperHQ.com (an Instagram scheduling tool), Kohli charges £158,000 (Rs 1,35,66,749) for every post and that makes him one of the higest-paid athlete on the picture-sharing social media portal.

Kohli is one of the most known faces in sports and has 36 million followers on Instagram. He is the number one ranked batsman in both ODIs and Tests and recently helped India reach the World Cup semifinal in England and Wales.

With 173 million followers, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo takes the number uno spot as he charges a whopping £784,000 (Rs 6,73,49,082) per Instagram post.

Instagram top-10 ‘Rich List’

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football): Rs 6,73,49,082 per post

Neymar (Football): Rs 4,98,24,576

Lionel Messi (Football): Rs 4,47,35,925

David Beckharm (Football): Rs 2,46,43,398

LeBron James (Basketball): Rs 1,88,04,544

Ronaldinho (Football): Rs 1,76,88,293

Gareth Bale (Football): 1,50,26,462

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Football): Rs 1,38,24,345

Virat Kohli (Cricket): Rs 1,35,66,749

Luis Suarez (Football): Rs 1,27,08,094

Kohli will now be seen in action in India’s upcoming tour of West Indies starting August 3. India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the Caribbean. It was reported that Kohli could give the tour a miss, however, the selectors ended those talks by naming Kohli in all three Indian squads.

It has now been revealed that Kohli himself insisted on going to West Indies as he did not want to stay away from the side at this crucial juncture. India lost to New Zealand in semis to crash out of the World Cup and will be looking for a change in fortunes in West Indies. For this reason, Kohli wanted to be with the team and reportedly declined the option of skipping the tour.

