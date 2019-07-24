Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli only Indians in Top 100 of Instagram Rich List 2019

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Priyanka Chopra are the only two Indians in the Top 100 of the Instagram Rich List, taken out by hopperhq.com. Priyanka, who has more than 43 million followers on the social media site comes in at the 19th spot on the list and rakes in as much as $271,000 per post.

Virat Kohli walks in at the 23rd spot and is the only cricketer in a list dominated by entertainment and sports stars. The Delhi lad has more than 36 million followers and the cost per post for him is as high as $196,000 per post.

He is above the likes of FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and MMA superstar Conor McGregor in the list, which in itself is a great achievement as Kohli plays a sport which does not enjoy the global appeal that football and mixed martial arts do.

Kohli recently led India to the semi-final of the ICC World Cup and is just one Test match win away from tying MS Dhoni’s record of most Test wins as Indian captain.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:58 IST