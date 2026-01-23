'Should have played 100 games for India by now': Doull backs KKR star, laments lack of T20I opportunities

Rinku Singh once again justified his role as specialist finisher, smacking an unbeaten knock of 44* runs off only 20 balls, laced with fours and three sixes in the first T20I vs New Zealand. Speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Simon Doull called the KKR star 'one of the best finishers' in the world, but also felt that he hasn't featured in enough T20Is yet. Simon Doull praised a batter from the Indian cricket team after the first T20I.

It was key as India posted 238/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 239 runs. The visitors were restricted to 190/7 in 20 overs with ease, as India won by 48 runs. The final over of the first innings saw Rinku help India get 21 runs, slamming two sixes and two fours.

Also Read: Adar Poonawalla confirms being interested in buying RCB: ‘Will place strong and competitive bid in coming months’ ‘One of the best finishers’ "Then you go through that order down to Rinku Singh, who is one of the best finishers. We saw him burst onto the scene in the IPL, maybe four or five years ago. I still think he hasn’t played enough T20 cricket for India in that time. I thought he should have played a lot more; he should have played 100 games by now," he said.

"I think he just needs to be batting in that finishing role. He’s a brilliant finisher and, being such a short man but really powerful, his ability to get under the ball late in the piece makes him so hard to bowl at," he added.

Daryl Mitchell was given the responsibility to bowl the final over in the first innings. He began with a length delivery, in the slot, and Rinku launched him into the sightscreen for a six, and then made it back-to-back in the next delivery. The third delivery was a dot, followed by a wide. Then Rinku pulled Mitchell past fine leg for a four, and ended the over with another four, pulled over backward square leg.