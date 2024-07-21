Shreyanka Patil out of Women's Asia Cup 2024 following hand injury, India call up Tanuja Kanwar
Women's Asia Cup 2024: Press release from ACC stated that India's Shreyanka Patil has "sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand."
India women's off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 after suffering an injury to her left hand.
India Women will lock horns with UAE Women in the 5th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Sunday.
A press release from the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday stated that Shreyanka has "sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand."
Women in Blue has called Tanuja Kanwar, who has received a maiden call-up, will be replacing the 21-year-old cricketer for the remainder of the tournament.
Shreyanka bowled magnificently in the last match against Pakistan Women at Dambulla. The youngster bagged two wickets and conceded 14 runs at an economy of 4.2 in her spell of 3.2 overs.
Recapping the match, after Pakistan elected to bat first, wickets kept falling for them regularly, with Sidra Ameen (25 in 35 balls with three fours), Tuba Hassan (22 in 19 balls with three fours) and Fatima Sana (22* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) playing some decent knocks.
Deepti Sharma (3/20) was the top bowler for India, along with Shreyanka Patil (2/14) and Renuka Singh (2/14). Pooja Vastrakar also got two wickets.
In the run chase, India started well with an 85-run stand between Shafali Varma (40 in 29 balls, with six fours and a six) and Smriti Mandhana (45 in 31 balls with nine fours). India lost some wickets in between but recovered just in time to win the game by seven wickets and 35 balls left.
Deepti got the Player of the Match award.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay connected for all the latest cricket news, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep in touch with everything exciting surrounding the India vs Sri Lanka series, including live scores and schedules. Stay updated and never miss a moment of action with Hindustan Times.