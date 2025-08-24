Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy rumours quashed as big claim emerges of BCCI locking in ‘next ODI skipper without appointment’

Former India opener Aakash Chopra asserted that Shreyas Iyer won't be appointed the next ODI captain, as he pointed out that the BCCI has already identified Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma’s successor. Shubman's stock has risen rapidly in recent times as he took over the Test captaincy charge and had a historic England tour with the bat. He was also reinstated as vice-captain in the shortest format, while speculations are rife that the BCCI might look for the future in the ODIs, too. Rumours have also been floating recently that Shreyas is in contention to take over the ODI reins from Rohit and could lead India in the 2027 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer has not been picked in T20I squad for Asia Cup.(AP)

Chopra addressed the speculation around Shreyas taking charge of the ODI captaincy and dismissed it, making it clear that Shubman Gill is set to be named the next leader in the 50-over format.

"Good question, because the rumour markets are hot. It was said that Shreyas Iyer would become the captain, that he would pip Shubman Gill to the post. Sir, from where do you get it? In my opinion, the next captain has been decided without appointment. It has been decided that it would be Shubman Gill," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

In his maiden stint as Test captain, he guided India to a 2-2 series draw in England, leading from the front with a remarkable 754 runs, making it a historic tour with the bat.

“Shubman Gill is going to be the next ODI captain”

Pointing to Gill’s growing leadership roles across formats, Chopra stressed that the young opener is being groomed as Rohit's successor, making it evident that the baton of India’s 50-over captaincy is destined to fall in Gill’s hands.

"He is the Test captain. He has been made T20I vice-captain, maybe not out of turn as they had a logic, but Axar Patel hadn't done anything wrong, and no one felt that the spot would automatically go to him, and you could have argued against it as well. If he has been made the T20I vice-captain, he is already the ODI vice-captain. So don't ask the question. Shubman Gill is going to be the next captain," he observed.