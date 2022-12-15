'He has taken India out of trouble': Wasim Jaffer reserves ultimate praise for Indian superstar amid Bangladesh series

A lot was expected from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul when the Rohit Sharma-less Team India squared off against a spirited Bangladesh side in the 1st Test of the two-game series on Wednesday. While former Indian skipper Kohli perished for 1 off 5 balls, stand-in skipper Rahul failed to cash in on his start as the senior opener departed for 22 off 54 balls.

Though the visitors were on a brink of a shocking batting collapse, India's Cheteshwar Pujara aka Mr dependable resurrected the Indian innings with Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the ongoing Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Pujara played a brilliant knock of 90 off 203 balls while Pant chipped in with a quick-fire 46 at Chattogram.

Following Pant's unfortunate dismissal, premier batter Shreyas Iyer joined forces with an on-song Pujara as India managed to finish strong on the opening day of the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Eager to cement his place in the Test squad, white-ball maverick Iyer will play a key role on Day 2 of the 1st Test match. The Mumbaikar will aim to register his second Test century in the opening session on Thursday.

Speaking about Iyer's crucial knock and his recent performances for the Asian giants, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer explained why he has been mighty impressed with the superstar batter. “In his short space of international career, especially in Tests, he’s played some really wonderful knocks. He has taken India out of trouble quite a few times. So, it has been an impressive knock, without a doubt. He was, obviously, lucky that bails didn’t come off, and Ebadot literally dropped a sitter," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer stitched a match-altering 149-run stand for the fifth wicket with Pujara on Day 1 of the 1st Test. The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 82 off 169 balls as India posted 278-6 in 90 overs. Interestingly, Jaffer also questioned the tactics used by Bangladeshi bowlers against Iyer on Day 1 of the 1st Test match in Chattogram.

“I am really impressed with Shreyas Iyer’s tactics against spin. He has got that technique against spinners to come good. I am really surprised Bangladesh were not using short-ball tactics against him. They could have gone for 5-10 overs of a short burst," Jaffer added.

